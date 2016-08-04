1928 issue from a classic ‘postage-stamp kingdom’ in demand: Tip of the Week

Oct 8, 2016, 10 AM

The 1928 Spanish Andorra 20-centimo Pegasus and Crest special delivery stamp with control number on the back (Scott E2) is in demand in unused hinged conditon and is selling at or above the 2016 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 184

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Some countries have more than one postal administration because they are, in effect, partitioned: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, and St. Martin, for example. A few others have had dual postal administrations operating side by side without partition: the former Anglo-French condominium of New Hebrides and Andorra, with joint Spanish and French administrations.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The first stamps of Spanish Andorra were issued in 1928 with French administration stamps following in 1931. Stamps of the French administration of Andorra have a natural appeal to French collectors, while Spanish collectors are naturally drawn to those of the Spanish administration. Andorra, one of the classic “postage-stamp kingdoms,” has a natural appeal on its own beyond French and Spanish collectors.

The 2016 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values the 1928 Spanish Andorra 20-centimo Pegasus and Crest special delivery stamp with control number on the back (Scott E2) at $50 in unused hinged condition. This stamp is in demand and is currently selling at or slightly above Scott catalog value.