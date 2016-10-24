New Swiss definitive stamps honor railway stations and aerophilately

Oct 30, 2016, 3 PM

A Swiss commemorative honors the 50th Aerophilately Days held in October at the Swiss Transport Museum.

Switzerland introduced a Swiss Railway Stations definitive series Sept. 8 with stamps showing the stations at Brig, Lucerne, Bellinzona and Geneva.

By Denise McCarty

On Sept. 8, Switzerland introduced a new series of definitive stamps and also issued a commemorative stamp with an aerophilatelic theme.

The 1-franc commemorative celebrates the 50th Aerophilately Days held Oct. 7-18 at the Swiss Transport Museum in Lucerne.

The design pictures planes from different eras and airmail covers, complete with stamp-on-stamp designs.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

For example, the covers shown at the top and bottom of the stamp’s design were franked with stamps from Switzerland’s 1923-25 airmail set, or from the 1933-37 issue of the same designs with grilled gum.

The stamp on the cover in the middle is partially obscured by the red panel with the denomination in it (100 centimes or 1fr).

Fredy Trumpi of T & P Design created the design for the Aerophilately commemorative.

Gutenberg AG of Schaan, Liechtenstein, printed it by offset in small panes of six. Additional images related to aerophilately are shown in the selvage of the pane: a hot air balloon, zeppelin, helicopter, airplanes, and airmail covers and markings.

The first four stamps in the new Swiss Railway Stations depict the stations at Brig (85c), Lucerne (1fr), Bellinzona (1.50fr) and Geneva (2fr).

Swiss Post reports that all current definitive stamps will be replaced by Swiss Railway Stations stamps by 2018, adding that there will no longer be different themes for small, regular and higher denominations.

A 5.30fr stamp picturing the Basel Railway Station is scheduled to be issued Nov. 17, according to the fourth quarter issue of Swiss Post’s magazine for collectors Focus on Stamps.

That report also said: “Ten more stamps featuring small and medium-sized stations run by various railway companies are still to come over the next two years. In turning the spotlight on this vital area of Swiss public transport, the series pays homage to the densest railway network in the world.”

Marc Weller designed the Swiss Railway Stations stamps, and Joh. Enschede of the Netherlands printed them by offset in panes of 10.

In addition to the aforementioned stamps, Swiss Post issued two souvenir sheets and a semipostal stamp Sept. 8. The sheets feature laser-cut technology and a Roman bridge in Verzasca Valley, respectively, and the semipostal raises money for victims of compulsory social measures and forced fostering prior to 1981.

Swiss Post’s online shop can be found here.