Die cut shifts on Halloween stamps revealed, recent U.S. stamps selling above face value: Week’s Most Read

Oct 7, 2016, 5 AM

Approximately 5 percent of the 50 million Jack-o’-Lantern stamps delivered to the USPS may be affected by out-of-register die cuts.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. 2017 Scott U.S. Specialized catalog: Which section is getting a major makeover?: The 2017 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers is out and one section in particular has been extensively revised and updated.

4. The covers and letters that document atomic bomb’s design, assembly and testing: Undercover P.O. boxes, eyewitness accounts of bomb tests, and an Enola Gay gunner's letter home are all part of the amazing story.

3. Monday Morning Brief | Philatelic signs of autumn: Denise McCarty announces the release of the 2017 edition of the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers, and highlights new autumn-related stamps from the United States and Sweden.

2. Recent used U.S. stamps selling above face value: Tip of the Week: Stamp market tips generally fall into one of three categories: buy tips, sell tips, and be aware tips. What follows is a be aware tip.

1. USPS reveals Jack-o'-Lantern die cut shifts: If the shift is severe enough to result in a stamp that is partially or wholly imperforate, such varieties are examined by editors of the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers to determine if they are to be listed as production errors.

