USPS focuses on parcel delivery, U.S. stamp popular in China: Week’s Most Read

Oct 28, 2016, 5 AM

The week's top post on Linns.com focused on the United States Postal Service's parcel delivery being the one segment of the mail that has grown substantially in recent years.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Monday Morning Brief | United States Nativity stamp: Chad Snee discusses the Nativity stamp to be issued Nov. 3 by the United States Postal Service and also reports on Ireland’s dog license revenue stamps.

4. Highly regarded dealer’s collection, including Jenny Invert, offered by Siegel: Irwin Weinberg died May 2 at age 88. He is known for his stint as part owner and guardian of the world's most valuable stamp.

3. A simple explanation of stamp-collecting terminology: What makes a stamp or cover or other philatelic item postal history? Sometimes it can be confusing, so let's quickly clear it up.

2. The U.S. stamp that’s in demand by Chinese collectors: For the second straight week, our experts tip off philatelists to a U.S. stamp which is popular due to its demand in China.

1. Parcel delivery could be the future of the U.S. Postal Service: Parcel delivery is the one segment of the mail that has grown dramatically, while first-class letters continue to decline.

