Postal Updates
USPS focuses on parcel delivery, U.S. stamp popular in China: Week’s Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Monday Morning Brief | United States Nativity stamp: Chad Snee discusses the Nativity stamp to be issued Nov. 3 by the United States Postal Service and also reports on Ireland’s dog license revenue stamps.
4. Highly regarded dealer’s collection, including Jenny Invert, offered by Siegel: Irwin Weinberg died May 2 at age 88. He is known for his stint as part owner and guardian of the world's most valuable stamp.
3. A simple explanation of stamp-collecting terminology: What makes a stamp or cover or other philatelic item postal history? Sometimes it can be confusing, so let's quickly clear it up.
2. The U.S. stamp that’s in demand by Chinese collectors: For the second straight week, our experts tip off philatelists to a U.S. stamp which is popular due to its demand in China.
1. Parcel delivery could be the future of the U.S. Postal Service: Parcel delivery is the one segment of the mail that has grown dramatically, while first-class letters continue to decline.
