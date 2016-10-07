USPS seeks rate increase, Scott catalogs reorganized: Week’s Most Read

Oct 14, 2016, 5 AM

This week's top post on Linns.com concerned the United States Postal Service's announcement that a rate increase could be coming Jan. 22, 2017.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. It’s all politics: Read the winning entries of the September cartoon caption contest: The difference between flowers and politics — be it the odor, the view or the level of enjoyment — dominated the entries in the September cartoon caption contest.

4. Soaking U.S. Classics Forever stamps requires hot water and patience: When the first examples of the new soakable stamp began turning up on mail, Chad Snee decided to put them to the test.

3. The first woman elected to U.S. Senate and her sought-after stamp: Some collectors missed her Distinguished Americans stamp when it was issued and are looking for it now.

2. Long-awaited reorganization of volumes makes Scott Standard catalogs easier to use: We are pleased to announce we’ve listened to readers, and have addressed their number one request.

1. U.S. Postal Service seeks rate increase for January 2017: It’s well known that the cash-hungry USPS has been upset that Congress has turned a deaf ear to its repeated pleas to reinstate the 49¢ first-class stamp that it won as a temporary measure in 2014.

