Born Sept. 18: Joseph Story

Sep 17, 2016, 11 PM

Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story (1779-1845) was honored on a 44¢ stamp in 2009.

By Michael Baadke

In its stamp release No 09-147, published Oct. 14, 2009, the United States Postal Service announced four 44¢ stamps honoring four prominent justices of the Supreme Court of the United States.

One member of this august group was Joseph Story (Scott 4422d), who was born Sept. 18, 1779, in Marblehead, Mass.

The Postal Service notice described Story as one of the nation’s most influential jurists.

“The author of dozens of volumes of legal commentary, Story — who viewed law as a science — gave shape to American jurisprudence while also making the law more accessible to practicing attorneys,” the Postal Service stated.

Story was appointed to the Supreme Court by President James Madison in 1811. He served until his death in 1845, while also teaching law at Harvard University.