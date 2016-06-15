Born Sept. 6: Jane Addams

Sep 5, 2016, 11 PM

By Michael Baadke

Social activist and author Jane Addams, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1931 with peace activist Nicholas Murray Butler, was born Sept. 6, 1860, in Cedarville, Ill.

Addams’ life was devoted to helping the poor, and she founded Hull House in Chicago, providing shelter for struggling working class families and training for those who would provide assistance. She was also active is seeking the right to vote for women.

She traveled the world to speak on the subject of peace, but encountered public opposition in these efforts as the United States prepared to enter World War I. In 1919 she founded the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, and as the league’s president, she met with international leaders in an effort to forge peaceful resolutions. The following year she participated in the founding of the American Civil Liberties Union.

As a sociologist, Addams was honored on a 10¢ dark brown stamp in the American Scientists set of the Famous Americans series. The stamp (Scott 878) was issued April 26, 1940, in Chicago.