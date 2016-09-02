Auctions
Rare Australian error brings big price, USPS funding TV show: Week’s Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. How postal history tells the story of the atomic bomb: The history of the atomic bomb began with Albert Einstein’s Aug. 2, 1939, letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
4. Sixth stamp in U.S. Butterfly series planned: The stamp is issued to fulfill the nonmachineable first-class rate, which applies to certain irregularly sized envelopes, including square greeting card envelopes.
3. Number of changes and enhancements in 2017 Scott U.S. Specialized catalog is mind-boggling: Editorial enhancements have been made, and new major numbers have been added in the Computer Vended Postage section.
2. Monday Morning Brief | Postal inspectors on TV: Linn’s Stamp News managing editor Chad Snee reports on the United States Postal Service’s funding of The Inspectors, a Saturday morning TV show about postal inspectors.
1. Scarce Australian error stamp tops Harmers International auction: One of the most visually dramatic varieties of a popular series was the most notable highlight of the June sale.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?