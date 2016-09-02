Rare Australian error brings big price, USPS funding TV show: Week’s Most Read

Sep 9, 2016, 5 AM

This week's top post on Linns.com recapped a recent Harmers International auction headlined by an example of a scarce 1917 Australian error: the missing “1” in the fraction on the 2½-penny “Roo.”

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. How postal history tells the story of the atomic bomb: The history of the atomic bomb began with Albert Einstein’s Aug. 2, 1939, letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

4. Sixth stamp in U.S. Butterfly series planned: The stamp is issued to fulfill the nonmachineable first-class rate, which applies to certain irregularly sized envelopes, including square greeting card envelopes.

3. Number of changes and enhancements in 2017 Scott U.S. Specialized catalog is mind-boggling: Editorial enhancements have been made, and new major numbers have been added in the Computer Vended Postage section.

2. Monday Morning Brief | Postal inspectors on TV: Linn’s Stamp News managing editor Chad Snee reports on the United States Postal Service’s funding of The Inspectors, a Saturday morning TV show about postal inspectors.

1. Scarce Australian error stamp tops Harmers International auction: One of the most visually dramatic varieties of a popular series was the most notable highlight of the June sale.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter