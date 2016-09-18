US Stamps
RSVP for USPS Diwali stamp ceremony
By Michael Baadke
Anticipating a limited-seating event, the United States Postal Service is asking collectors interested in attending the Diwali forever stamp first-day ceremony to register in advance online.
The Oct. 5 event will begin at 1 p.m. at the Consulate General of India, 3 E. 64th St. (between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue) in New York City.
While the ceremony is free and open to the public, those interested in attending should RSVP online.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The Diwali forever stamp is being issued for the Hindu festival taking place this year on Oct. 30.
The festival, which celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, is a significant Hindu holiday. It is additionally celebrated by many people of other faiths, including Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction