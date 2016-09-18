RSVP for USPS Diwali stamp ceremony

Sep 21, 2016, 12 PM

Interested collectors are asked to register in advance if they would like to attend the Oct. 5 Diwali stamp first-day ceremony in New York City.

By Michael Baadke

Anticipating a limited-seating event, the United States Postal Service is asking collectors interested in attending the Diwali forever stamp first-day ceremony to register in advance online.

The Oct. 5 event will begin at 1 p.m. at the Consulate General of India, 3 E. 64th St. (between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue) in New York City.

While the ceremony is free and open to the public, those interested in attending should RSVP online.

The Diwali forever stamp is being issued for the Hindu festival taking place this year on Oct. 30.

The festival, which celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, is a significant Hindu holiday. It is additionally celebrated by many people of other faiths, including Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs.