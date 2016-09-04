Schwarzenbach auction in Zurich includes popular Swiss cantonals

Sep 27, 2016, 5 AM

An 1846 cover franked with the 1843 4-rappen Zurich cantonal stamp with vertical lines will be offered during the Oct. 14-15 auction by the Swiss firm Schwarzenbach.

By Michael Baadke

The Schwarzenbach auction firm in Zurich, Switzerland, will offer its next public auction Oct. 14-15, with many single lots of stamps and covers, plus large lots and collections.

While very strong in Switzerland, the auction also features Germany, and other European and worldwide material.

Among the Swiss classic stamps and covers is an 1846 cover franked with the 1843 4-rappen Zurich cantonal stamp with vertical lines and margins on all four sides. The cover is addressed to Roemergasse and neatly struck with the red Zurich postmark, and the stamp is tied with a red Zurich rosette marking.

The cover comes with a 1991 expertization certificate from Emil Rellstab and is listed with an opening bid of 8,000 Swiss francs (roughly $8,250 in late September).

The auction also offers six used examples of the popular Dove of Basel cantonal stamps (including one on cover) and other classic and more modern Swiss issues.

The auction lots can be examined on the Schwarzenbach website, or on Stamp Auction Network, with bidding options available.

For additional information contact Schwarzenbach Auktion Zurich, Merkurstrasse 64, CH-8032 Zurich, Switzerland.