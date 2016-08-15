US Stamps
New U.S. semipostal stamps mulled, Halloween stamps on the way: Week’s Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. New British stamps portray Great Fire of London using graphic-novel style: Comic book artist John Higgins created the illustrations for the stamps.
4. Look for commercial covers of the U.S. certified mail stamp: Stamp Market Tips: Although it is not valid for payment of postage, you have probably seen dozens of the 15¢ Letter Carrier certified mail stamp that have successfully passed through the mails.
3. Monday Morning Brief | Halloween stamps: Linn’s Stamp News editorial director Donna Houseman reports on new Halloween-related stamps from the United States and Canada.
2. New Jack-o’-Lantern stamps will be issued in the Halloween Capital of the World: The United States Postal Service is expanding the reach of its Holiday Celebrations series in 2016.
1. Why new U.S. semipostal stamps could be on the way: USPS Director of Stamp Services Mary-Anne Penner spoke briefly about the status of the nation’s semipostal stamp program.
