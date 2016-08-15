New U.S. semipostal stamps mulled, Halloween stamps on the way: Week’s Most Read

Sep 16, 2016, 5 AM

This week's top post on Linns.com concerned the possibility of new U.S. semipostal stamps being issued. This 2011 Save Vanishing Species semipostal stamp is the most recent new United States semipostal issued.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. New British stamps portray Great Fire of London using graphic-novel style: Comic book artist John Higgins created the illustrations for the stamps.

4. Look for commercial covers of the U.S. certified mail stamp: Stamp Market Tips: Although it is not valid for payment of postage, you have probably seen dozens of the 15¢ Letter Carrier certified mail stamp that have successfully passed through the mails.

3. Monday Morning Brief | Halloween stamps: Linn’s Stamp News editorial director Donna Houseman reports on new Halloween-related stamps from the United States and Canada.

2. New Jack-o’-Lantern stamps will be issued in the Halloween Capital of the World: The United States Postal Service is expanding the reach of its Holiday Celebrations series in 2016.

1. Why new U.S. semipostal stamps could be on the way: USPS Director of Stamp Services Mary-Anne Penner spoke briefly about the status of the nation’s semipostal stamp program.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter