New Star Trek stamps inspire new Star Trek pictorial postmark

Sep 10, 2016, 10 AM

Star Trek pictorial postmarks featuring a starship are being offered by several post offices to commemorate the new Star Trek forever stamps.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service has been celebrating the 50th anniversary of Star Trek with the Sept. 2 release of four forever stamps showing elements of the popular science fiction television and film series.

Several post offices are also offering pictorial cancels with a Star Trek theme.

These postmarks all feature the same design of an overhead view of a Federation starship, presumably the USS Enterprise, whose five-year mission launched the Star Trek saga in 1966, plus the series name in distinctive lettering.

The station addresses are listed together here, along with the date or date range that will appear on the postmark.

TUCSON, AZ Station STAR TREK, Postmaster, 920 N. First Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719-4818, Sept. 2-3.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS Station STAR TREK, Postmaster, 4901 S. Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79464-9998, Sept. 8.

DALHART, TEXAS Station STAR TREK, Postmaster, 702 W. 7th St., Dalhart, TX 79022-9998, Sept. 9.

MINERAL WELLS, TEXAS Station STAR TREK, Postmaster, 200 SW First Ave., Mineral Wells, TX 76067-9998, Sept. 9.

RISING STAR, TEXAS Station STAR TREK, Postmaster, 124 N. Main, Rising Star, TX 76471-9998, Sept. 9.

GRANBURY, TEXAS Station STAR TREK, Postmaster, 5561 Northgate Road, Granbury, TX 76049-9998, Sept. 9.

RIVERSIDE, IOWA Station STAR TREK, Postmaster, 81 Green St., Riverside, IA 52327-9998, Sept. 10.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA Station STAR TREK, Postmaster, 7001 S. Central Ave., Room 337a, Los Angeles, CA 90052-4200, Sept. 10.

FLOYDADA, TEXAS Station STAR TREK, Postmaster, 226 West Missouri St., Floydada, TX 79235-9998, Sept. 13.

A 10th postmark with a Star Trek theme has a different design that incorporates the Star Trek lettering along with the 50-year Federation insignia, and a smaller starship streaking across the postmark. For this postmark, which has been granted a 30-day extension, send your request to:

STAR TREK: MISSION NEW YORK Station, Stamp Fulfillment Services, Cancellation Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Pillar 210, Kansas City, MO 64144-9998, Sept. 2-4.

The following cancels are also available:

BICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Jackson, OH 45640-9998, Sept. 3. (Large “200,” “Celebrating,” star signifying location of Jackson County, “Jackson County, Ohio, Bicentennial, 1816-2016,” wavy lines.)

DUFFIELD DAZE Station, Postmaster, 466 Duff Patt Highway #101, Duffield, VA 24244-9998, Sept. 3. (Floating toy balloon, “35th annual,” date in ribbon.)

JMJ Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Weston, WV 26452-9998, Sept. 3. (Circular postmark with wavy lines, “Jacksons Mill Jubilee.”)

RAILWAY POST OFFICE #20 Station, Postmaster, 2600 Bristlecone Ave., Ely, NV 89301-9998, Sept. 3. (Railroad car, “Nevada Northern Railway,” “Celebrating 110 years of Rail to Ely,” circular marking with “Cobre & Ely R.P.O.”)

COLLINWOOD DEPOT Station, Postmaster, 101 Fourth Ave. S., Collinwood, TN 38450-9998, Sept. 3. (Train depot and locomotive, “Collinwood Depot Celebrating 100 Years, Old Timer’s Day, 1916-2016, Built in the past, Restored in the present, Preserved in the future.”)

EARLY AMERICAN DAYS Station, Postmaster, 182 W. Front St., Killbuck, OH 44637-9998, Sept. 4. (“Killbuck Post Office,” POW-MIA insignia with prisoner silhouette, guard tower, barbed wire strand, chain links, “You are not forgotten.”)

SANDWICH FAIR Station, 22 N. Eddy St., Sandwich, IL 60548-9998, Sept. 7-11. (Small building, “Grandstand Ticket Office 2016,” “Sandwich Fair,” “DeKalb County, IL.”)

SEPTEMBERFEST Station, Postmaster, 220 S. Broadway, Pennsville, NJ 08070-9998, Sept. 10. (All text postmark, “Greetings from Septemberfest XXXX.”)

WINDMILL WEEKEND Station, Postmaster, 2365 State Highway, Eastham, MA 02642-9998, Sept. 11. (Windmill, “39th Eastham Windmill Weekend,” “Bayshore to Seashore.”)

FLIGHT 93 NATIONAL MEMORIAL Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Shanksville, PA 15560-9998, Sept. 11. (Memorial wall with four silhouette figures, “National Park Service Centennial.”)