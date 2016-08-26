Remembering World War II with a new postmark

Sep 23, 2016, 3 PM

A commemorative postmark from Linden, Tenn., recalls the World War II era.

By Michael Baadke

Remembering World War II is an event in Linden, Tenn., that includes public battle and encampment re-enactments and other 1940s-era activities.

According to information posted on the Remembering WWII website, “WWII history will come to life at this incredible, hands-on living history event. Attendees will experience two WWII re-enactments, an army encampment, live big band music, an authentic recreation of the French Cafe de Normandie, vintage vehicles, antiques vendors, and more.”

The 2016 event was held Sept. 23-24, and commemorated with a postmark showing a helmeted soldier playing the bugle.

To obtain the Remembering WWII postmark, address your requests to:

REMEMBERING WORLD WAR II Station, Postmaster, 128 N. Main St., Linden, TN 37096-9998, Sept. 24.

The following cancels are also available:

NEVER FORGOTTEN Station, Postmaster, 119 N. Maple St., Somerset, KY 42501-9998, Sept. 16. (POW-MIA insignia with prisoner silhouette, guard tower, barbed wire strand, chain links.)

25th ANNUAL FIELD DAY OF THE PAST Station, Postmaster, 16590 Pouncey Tract Road, Rockville, VA 23146-9998, Sept. 16-18. (Church building, “25th Annual Event.”)

POPLAR CREEK LIBRARY Station, Postmaster, 2670 W. Lake St., Hanover Park, IL 60133-9998, Sept. 17. (Poplar Creek Library exterior, “1966-2016, 50th anniversary.”)

POSTAL CUSTOMER COUNCIL WEEK Station, Postmaster, 95 State St., Peoria, IL 61601-9998. Sept. 22. (“Peoria Area PCC, 2016 PCC of the Year,” wavy lines.)

SPACE Station, Postmaster, 7001 S. Central Ave., Room 337a, Los Angeles, CA 90052-9998, Sept. 23-25. (Ringed planet, star, “Sescal 2016.”)

FOUNDERS DAY 175th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 701 Main St., Stevensville, MT 59870-9998, Sept. 24. (“Historic St. Mary’s Mission,” exterior view of the mission, “Where Montana Began.”)

HOP DIG Station, Postmaster, 101 W. Main St., Waterville, NY 13480-9998, Sept. 24. (Hops on stem with leaves, “Waterville Historical Society 1966,” “50th Anniversary.”)

APPLE UMPKIN FESTIVAL Station, Postmaster, 2 S. Academy St., Wyoming, NY 14591-9998, Sept. 24. (“Village of Wyoming 100th Birthday,” 14 stars, lamppost light.)

CHAUTAUQUA Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Waxahachie, TX 75165-9998, Sept. 24. (Turtle in water, station name on turtle’s back.)

12th ANNUAL QUITMANFEST Station, Postmaster, 5770 Heber Springs Road W., Quitman, AR 72131-9998. (Paw print, 50-star U.S. flag.)

USS CHICAGO SSN-721 30TH ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, Box 719, Norfolk, VA 23501-9998, Sept. 27. (Outline map of Illinois with star indicating Chicago location, submarine.)

USS ASHEVILLE SSN-758 25TH ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, Box 719, Norfolk, VA 23501-9998, Sept. 28. (Outline map of North Carolina with star indicating Asheville location, submarine.)

KIAMESHA LAKE Station, Postmaster, 4668 State Route 42, Kiamesha Lake, NY 12751-9998, Sept. 29. (Federation starship, “Star Trek.”)

The following postmark, which previously received a 120-day extension has been granted an additional 90-day extension:

SMITHSONIAN NATIONAL POSTAL MUSEUM Station, Special Cancellations, 2 Massachusetts Ave., Washington, DC 20002-9998, June 9. (“Trailblazing, 100 years of our national parks,” six insignia representing shield, tree, monument, camper truck, camera, envelope.)

The following postmarks have been granted 30-day extensions:

THEODORE ROOSEVELT NATIONAL PARK DED Station, Postmaster, 355 Third Ave., Medora, ND 58645-9998, Aug. 25. (Theodore Roosevelt portrait, “Quarter Launch,” “ATB 34.”)

AMERICA’S BEAUTIFUL NATIONAL PARKS Station, Postmaster, 355 Third Ave., Medora, ND 58645-9998, Aug. 25. (Trees and American flag, circular marking with buffalo, “Theodore Roosevelt National Park,” 11 stars outside circle.)

MEDORA, N. DAKOTA Station, Postmaster, 355 Third Ave., Medora, ND 58645-9998, Aug. 25. (Adult holding hand of child overlooking scenic park view, “Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Celebrating the 100th birthday of America’s national parks.”)

ROLLAG Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Onamia, MN 56359-9998, Sept. 2-5. (Steam traction engine, “Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion.”)

PEACE ARCH Station, Postmaster, 701 Harrison Ave., Blaine, WA 98230-9998, Sept. 6. (Circular marking, “International Peace Arch 95th Anniversary 1921-2016,” “USA-Canada Boundary,” “The Peace Arch City,” wavy lines.)

CELEBRATING 50 RALLIES Station, Postmaster, 10506 Main St., Alexander, NY 14005-9998, Sept. 8-10. (“WNY [Western New York] Gas and Steam Engine Assoc.,” steam engine, “50th year 2016.”)

OMAHA STAMP SHOW Station, Postmaster, 1124 Pacific St., Omaha, NE 68108-9998, Sept. 10-11. (Baseball, bat.)

WHITE DEER, TEXAS STAR TREK Station, Postmaster, 110 E. Third, White Deer, TX 79097-9998, Sept. 16. (Federation starship, “Star Trek.”)

WEST SALEM GARLAND DAYS Station, Postmaster, 111 Leonard St. N., West Salem, WI 54669-9998, Sept. 16. (Symbols including pistol, old truck, “Honor the past, live the present, create the future.”)

MCATIA Station, Postmaster, 1100 W. Second St., Sulphur, OK 73086-9998, Sept. 16-17. (Farm scene with man on tractor, barn, silo, sun.)

DATE MEETS ZIP Station-91916, Postmaster, 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego, CA 92199-9996, Sept. 19. (Pack mule, “It only happens once a century.”)

PURIPEX Station, San Juan Stamps, 585 Ave. FD Roosevelt, Suite 103, San Juan, PR 00936-9681, Sept. 19. (Silhouette of The Birth of a New World statue, “Dedicated to the Columbus Statue, Arecibo, Puerto Rico.”)

DATE MEETS ZIP Station-92116, Postmaster, 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego, CA 92199-9996, Sept. 21. (Text only with circular marking, “SDC-John Adams 92116.”)

MAYBERRY DAYS Station, Postmaster, 111 South Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030-9998, Sept. 21. (Woman covering man’s face with kisses.)

DATE MEETS ZIP Station-92316, Postmaster, 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego, CA 92199-9996, Sept. 23. (Text only, “9-23-16 Leap Year,” “It only happens once a century.”)

WARRENS CRANBERRY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Warrens, WI 54666-9998, Sept. 23. (Floral decoration, “Warrens Cranberry Festival.”)

COMPTCHE Station, Postmaster, 31101 Comptche Ukiah Road, Comptche, CA 95427-9998, Sept. 23. (Small building with porch, flag, trees, “Celebrating 90 years.”)

EASTERN TAILED-BLUE BUTTERFLY Station, Postmaster, 7001 S. Central Ave., Room 307, Los Angeles, CA 90052-4200, Sept. 24. (Butterfly, “Sescal 2016.”)

CARAWAY POST OFFICE CENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 201 Kentucky, Caraway, AR 72419-9998, Sept. 28. (Outline map of Arkansas with star indicating Caraway location, “100 years of service,” “1916-2016.”)

NORSK HOSTFEST Station, Postmaster, 117 Fifth Ave. SW, Minot, ND 58701-1796, Sept. 28-Oct. 1. (Norse wreath, “Norsk Hostfest, Pure Scandimonium!”)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

