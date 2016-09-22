Postal Updates
USPS sees delayed mail spike, Canada’s 2017 commemoratives revealed: Week’s Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. ‘Much rejoicing in the land’: U.S. Postal Service alters FDC servicing policy: The United States Postal Service has instituted a change in policy that many first-day cover servicers have been requesting for years.
4. USPS reveals 2017 U.S. stamp subjects: The stamp plans were disclosed with little fanfare through an unannounced e-mail distributed to press outlets on Sept. 20.
3. Rare Banknote stamps, Legends of Hollywood error pane highlight Regency-Superior auction: Among the more unusual items in this selection is a counterfeit block of four of the Providence, R.I., postmaster’s provisional.
2. Canada Post announces 2017 commemorative stamp program: “Dear Collectors, 2017 is going to be a big year,” writes Jim Phillips, Canada Post’s stamp services director.
1. USPS Inspector General reports massive increases in delayed mail: Since the Jan. 5, 2015, order to eliminate overnight first-class mail service and to lengthen delivery times, delayed mail processing reports soared by 51 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.
