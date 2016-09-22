USPS sees delayed mail spike, Canada’s 2017 commemoratives revealed: Week’s Most Read

Sep 23, 2016, 5 AM

This week's top post on Linns.com broke down an early September report from the U.S. Postal Service's Office of Inspector General that revealed significant increases in delays associated with first-class mail delivery.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. ‘Much rejoicing in the land’: U.S. Postal Service alters FDC servicing policy: The United States Postal Service has instituted a change in policy that many first-day cover servicers have been requesting for years.

4. USPS reveals 2017 U.S. stamp subjects: The stamp plans were disclosed with little fanfare through an unannounced e-mail distributed to press outlets on Sept. 20.

3. Rare Banknote stamps, Legends of Hollywood error pane highlight Regency-Superior auction: Among the more unusual items in this selection is a counterfeit block of four of the Providence, R.I., postmaster’s provisional.

2. Canada Post announces 2017 commemorative stamp program: “Dear Collectors, 2017 is going to be a big year,” writes Jim Phillips, Canada Post’s stamp services director.

1. USPS Inspector General reports massive increases in delayed mail: Since the Jan. 5, 2015, order to eliminate overnight first-class mail service and to lengthen delivery times, delayed mail processing reports soared by 51 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

