USPS offering Wonder Woman ceremony tickets

Sep 15, 2016, 9 AM

The first-day ceremony for the Wonder Woman stamp set will take place Oct. 7 in New York City.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service will provide a limited number of free tickets for the Wonder Woman stamps first-day ceremony on Oct. 7.

The four Wonder Woman forever stamps will be issued with a 9 a.m. ceremony at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th St., New York, N.Y.

The ceremony is taking place before the opening of the New York Comic Con fan event at the same location.

Ticket requests are limited to one per individual, and will provide access to the stamp ceremony, but not to the Comic Con.

Collectors interested in attending should respond to the USPS online.

The Wonder Woman stamps are being issued in a pane of 20 with four designs to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the popular comic book superhero.