Sep 21, 2016, 3 PM

Three big days on the stamp hobby calendar are approaching: the 130th annual Chicagopex philatelic exhibition takes place in November. (Getty image)

By Denise McCarty

The Chicago Philatelic Society will present its 130th annual philatelic exhibition, Chicagopex 2016, Nov. 18-20 at the Westin Chicago Northwest, 400 Park Blvd., Itasca, Ill.

The Scandinavian Collectors Club and the American Air Mail Society will hold their conventions at the this show.

The bourse will include 75 dealers from the United States and Europe. The United States Postal Service and the United Nations Postal Administration also will attend, and Regency-Superior will conduct the show auction.

There will be approximately 300 frames of philatelic material on display, along with a philatelic literature competition for books and other materials.

Other features of the show will be a youth booth and speakers from local clubs, including the Chicago Philatelic Society and Germany Philatelic Society Chapter No. 5.

The Chicagopex 2016 theme will celebrate 60 years of Europa stamps. Special souvenir show cachets and a cancellation will be available.

Admission and parking are free. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees are asked to contact the hotel, phone 630-773-4000 or 866-716-8104, or through Westin’s website to make reservations. Mention “Chicagopex” for the special room rate.

Tickets for the Saturday night awards banquet must be purchased in advance. For details, visit the Chicagopex website.