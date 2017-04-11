Postal Updates
Congress’ ugly history with the USPS, along with a memorable caption contest: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Why this Spanish Morocco Justice set is a hot one: Spanish colonial issues aren’t super popular with American collectors, but they do have a following among classic stamp collectors.
4. U.N. sheet for Melbourne exhibition features Australian animals: The UNPA issued this event souvenir sheet March 30, the opening day of the Melbourne 2017 FIAP stamp exhibition.
3. ‘Yuuuuge’ number of entries for Trump-related cartoon caption contest: The cartoon caption contest featuring the 33¢ 200th Anniversary of the White House commemorative drew three times the usual number of entries.
2. The demand for modern United States commemorative stamps: Many stamps issued since 2010 are proving to be elusive and in demand in the secondary market. Some issues are really hard to find.
1. Congress’ habit of raiding USPS coffers goes back almost 30 years: The ongoing financial woes of the USPS can be traced to congressional raids going back almost three decades. Here are three examples.
