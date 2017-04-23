Isle of Man’s hidden logo, plus U.S. stamps on U.N. mail: Week’s Most Read

The Isle of Man is hiding a logo on its upcoming set of Freemasonry stamps, and collectors will need an ultraviolet light to see it. This week on Linns.com, no story drew more attention than this one.

5. Tell us what the submarine commander on this stamp might be thinking: Put yourself at the periscope on the 29¢ Officer at Periscope stamp from the 1994 Road to Victory pane of 10 that was part of the World War II series.

4. United Nations continues long-running Endangered Species series: The new set is a joint issue with Romania, which is expected to issue four stamps.

3. There was a time when U.S. stamps were valid on U.N. mail: The United Nations issued its first set of definitive stamps Oct. 24, 1951, and U.S. stamps were no longer valid on U.N. mail.

2. Machins retain consistency over 50 years amid continual change: Why has the Machin design endured and thrived for five decades? There are several reasons.

1. Isle of Man hides logo, other information in Freemasonry stamps: The Isle of Man Post Office has added a hidden logo to its set of six stamps celebrating 300 years of English Freemasonry’s first Grand Lodge.

