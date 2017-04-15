US Stamps
2012 Four Flag coil stamps counterfeited, rare Jefferson stamp heads to auction: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. A long wait for a stamp for the first chief justice of the Supreme Court: It took quite some time for John Jay to get his face on a U.S. stamp.
4. Rare 1858 5¢ Jefferson highlights May 2-4 Kelleher sale: Kelleher is set to kick off its Flagship sales during the next seven weeks. The May 2-4 sale also features a set of intriguing Machin trial color printings.
3. 1934 3¢ Mother’s Day stamp played an important role in U.S. stamp history: This stamp is special because Franklin D. Roosevelt, an avid stamp collector himself, helped design it.
2. New type of Flag For All Seasons coil error sold on eBay: After more than a quarter of a century of normal production of so-called “sticks” of United States coil stamps, a new type of error recently surfaced.
1. Four Flags coil stamps latest issue to be counterfeited; one bogus version more convincing than its competitor: United States stamps are becoming ripe targets for counterfeiting. These 2012 Four Flags coil stamps are the latest victim.
