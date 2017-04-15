Apr 21, 2017, 5 AM

The detailed report on two counterfeit versions of the 2012 Four Flags coil stamps was the hottest story on Linns.com this week.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. A long wait for a stamp for the first chief justice of the Supreme Court: It took quite some time for John Jay to get his face on a U.S. stamp.

4. Rare 1858 5¢ Jefferson highlights May 2-4 Kelleher sale: Kelleher is set to kick off its Flagship sales during the next seven weeks. The May 2-4 sale also features a set of intriguing Machin trial color printings.

3. 1934 3¢ Mother’s Day stamp played an important role in U.S. stamp history: This stamp is special because Franklin D. Roosevelt, an avid stamp collector himself, helped design it.

2. New type of Flag For All Seasons coil error sold on eBay: After more than a quarter of a century of normal production of so-called “sticks” of United States coil stamps, a new type of error recently surfaced.

1. Four Flags coil stamps latest issue to be counterfeited; one bogus version more convincing than its competitor: United States stamps are becoming ripe targets for counterfeiting. These 2012 Four Flags coil stamps are the latest victim.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter