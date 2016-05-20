Monday Morning Brief | Scott catalog Volume 1A and 1B

Apr 3, 2017, 4 AM

Watch as Linn’s Stamp News senior editor Denise McCarty reports on the just-released Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue Volume 1A and Volume 1B.

Full Video Transcript:

Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for April 3, 2017

In September 1868, John Walter Scott, who has been called “the father of American philately,” published a 24-page pamphlet called A Descriptive Catalogue of America and Foreign Postage Stamps, Issued from 1840 to Date. This is considered to be the first Scott stamp catalog. And, in the almost century and a half since then, the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue has grown to list more than 700,000 stamp from 600 stamp-issuing entities.

In fact, the catalog has grown so much that starting with the recently published Volume 1 — yes the 2018 Scott catalogs are actually published in 2017 — each volume is divided into two separate catalogs.

As Donna Houseman, who is the editorial director for both the Scott catalogs and Linn’s Stamp News, described in her Editor’s Insights column in the April 17 Linn’s, the catalogs “had grown so large that they were literally bursting at the seams.” She also said many catalog users complained about how heavy the catalogs were and requested that we reduce their weight.

The Scott editors listened, and the result is now in with Volume 1A and Volume 1B of the 2018 catalog, each of which weighs about half of the old Volume 1, making them not only lighter but easier to handle as well.

1A includes the United States, United Nations and countries with names that start with the letter A through Australia. 1B starts with Austria and continues through all the countries that begin with the letter B. Combined they have a total of more than 13,000 value changes and several editorial enhancements.

Also, each volume of the 12-volume set will include its own introduction, editor’s letter, and index.

The new two-set Volume 1 went on sale April 1. To purchase the catalogs, contact your favorite dealer, call Amos Media at 1-800-488-5349, or visit the website.

For Linn’s Stamp News and Scott catalogs, I’m Denise McCarty.