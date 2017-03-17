Apr 10, 2017, 5 AM

A green succulent identified as the echeveria is featured on a new global forever stamp from the United States Postal Service. The nondenominated ($1.15) stamp for the first-class international rate will be issued April 28.

By Michael Baadke

The newest issue in the series of round global forever stamps from the United States Postal Service features a green succulent plant known as the echeveria.

The nondenominated ($1.15) stamp will be issued April 28 in panes of 10.

The global forever stamp can be used to mail a 1-ounce letter to any country where first-class international mail service is available, regardless of future rate changes.

The central stamp design is described as an existing photograph by Erika Kirkpatrick of the echeveria, a succulent native to the Americas often kept as an ornamental plant in the United States.

The stamp was designed by Greg Breeding, and William J. Gicker was art director for the project.

The Green Succulent stamp is the sixth in an ongoing series of round global forever stamps. The first, showing a view of Earth from space, was issued Jan. 28, 2013 (Scott 4740).

The round shape of these stamps, along with the inscription “Global,” was initially intended to distinguish it as postage for international letter mail rather than domestic letter mail.

However, four round stamps showing variations of the Bat Signal were issued Oct. 9, 2014, as part of a set of eight nondenominated (49¢) Batman forever stamps for domestic letter mail (Scott 4928-4931). A set of round forever stamps for domestic mail showing eight different sports balls is expected later this year.

The Westpex stamp show has announced that it will host a first-day ceremony for the Green Succulent global forever stamp at 1 p.m. Friday in the Irvine Room at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront Hotel, where the stamp show is taking place April 28-30.

Although the hotel address is 1800 Old Bayshore Highway in Burlingame, Calif., (a suburb immediately south of San Francisco), the Postal Service has identified the city of issue as San Francisco.

Admission to the stamp show, $5, is good for all three days.

Succulents in general are drought-resistant plants and therefore native to arid regions. The plants store water in fleshy leaves or stems that sustain the plant for extended periods.

Popular succulents in U.S. households include the jade plant and the aloe. Most varieties of cacti are also considered succulents.

The echeveria genus of succulent plants includes a wide range of flowering varieties produced in numerous shapes, colors, and sizes.

Resources commonly identify the plant as native to Mexico, Central America, and northern reaches of South America. Varieties for household decor and ornamental landscaping are sold in the United States.

Examples as small as 3 inches in diameter are found, while others sprawl to become 2 feet wide or more.

Technical details for the Green Succulent global forever stamp were not immediately available from the Postal Service.

There was no indication from the Postal Service that a press sheet would be offered for this issue. A first-day cover with digital color postmark showing several succulent plants is offered for $1.59 as USPS item 564516.