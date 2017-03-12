Tell us what the submarine commander on this stamp might be thinking

Apr 23, 2017, 10 AM

The cartoon caption contest stamp for May is the stamp picturing a submarine commander bringing his boat to periscope depth. This 29¢ stamp is from the World War II pane of 10 issued June 6, 1994. The rules to enter the contest are in the accompanying art

May Cartoon Caption Contest — By John M. Hotchner

You’ve been on an extended one-year cruise far below the surface. Finally, after what seems like an eternity, you bring your submarine to periscope depth, look through the eyepiece, and what do you see?

That is your challenge for the May cartoon caption contest. Put yourself at the periscope on the 29¢ Officer at Periscope stamp from the 1994 Road to Victory pane of 10 that was part of the World War II series.

Take a look through the lens and tell me what you might be saying or thinking about the scene you see. You are not limited to the modern day. You can observe what is happening in WWII, or any other time from then to now.

You also can use as a theme war, politics, stamp collecting, sports, or anything else that floats your boat.

There will be two prizes given: one for the best philatelic line, and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

The important thing is to use your sense of humor, because entries with a humorous twist have the best chance of winning a prize.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125, or email it to me. If you send an email, be sure to include your mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be the book Linn’s Stamp Identifier, published by Linn’s (a retail value of $12.99), or a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

To be considered for the prizes, entries must reach me no later than May 26. Why not enter now, while you’re thinking about it?