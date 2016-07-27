Of course Swiss Post embossed a new stamp honoring glass blowing with UV gloss varnish

Apr 7, 2017, 9 AM

This Swiss stamp marks the 200th anniversary of glass craftsmanship in Hergiswil.

By Denise McCarty

Swiss Post commemorated five anniversaries on 1-franc stamps issued March 2.

Also, a Baby Animals set was issued at the same time. These four stamps showing a young otter, lynx, wolf and bear include multimedia elements that are activated by using a smartphone with the Post-app.

Three stamps mark the 50th anniversaries of the Swiss Heart Foundation; Piz Gloria, the revolving restaurant perched 9,744 feet on top of Schilthorn; and Schilthornbahn, the cable-car railway that takes passengers to the peak and the restaurant.

Two stamps celebrate the 200th anniversary of the bicycle. One shows a bicycle from a bygone era, and the other depicts a modern bicycle.

The commemorative stamp for Hergiswil, the only remaining glassworks in Switzerland where glass is still produced by hand, is embossed with ultraviolet gloss varnish.

The fifth commemorative marks the 600th birth anniversary of Switzerland’s patron saint, Nicholas of Flue.

Swiss Post said, “As a seeker of God, mystic and hermit, he became an important adviser and peace broker for the Confederation.”

