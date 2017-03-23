Two new U.S. stamps revealed, unassuming cover carries hidden treasure: Week’s Most Read

Apr 1, 2017, 3 AM

The new United States nondenominated ($1.15) Succulent global forever stamp is among two new issues that were announced in the top article of the week on Linns.com

By Joe O’Donnell

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. The Smurfs and emoji deliver messages of happiness on new stamps: We’re checking in on new stamps from the United Nations Postal Administration, the Emirates Post Group, and Ireland’s An Post.

4. U.S. Postal Service pushing PRC to lift 10-year cap on stamp price increases: The price cap has proven not to be enough to keep the nation’s mail system from running huge deficits, the USPS said in a March 20 filing with the PRC.

3. Monday Morning Brief | Position 76 Jenny Invert stamp: Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries has been selected to sell the Position 76 1918 Jenny Invert stamp that was part of the McCoy block of four stolen in 1955.

2. Unassuming 1¢ 1861 cover carries hidden demonetized treasure: How many stamps are on this 1862 cover? The answer might surprise you, as Wayne Youngblood explains in this month's The Odd Lot column.

1. Two new U.S. stamps in the works: The United States Postal Service has revealed details of two new stamps that it will issue in the coming weeks.

