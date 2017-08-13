Columbus’ ‘broken hat’ and coil stamps for Father Ted Hesburgh: Week’s Most Read

Aug 18, 2017, 3 AM

Henry Gitner and Rick Miller’s tip of the week for the “Broken Hat” variety of the United States 1893 2¢ Landing of Columbus stamp was the top post on Linns.com.

By Charles Snee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Bigalke to return to Linn’s as new editor-in-chief: Jay Bigalke started his philatelic journalism career at Linn’s, where as senior editor he covered U.S. stamp stories.

4. USPS heeds stamp collectors’ demands for smaller minimum quantities for coil stamps: “Let’s hope the reduction in minimum quantities for purchasing coil stamps is not a test but is to be common practice for most coil stamps,” writes Linn’s editorial director Donna Houseman.

3. North Korean stamps honor recent missile tests: Previous stamps from North Korea have commemorated events that led up to the intercontinental ballistic missile launch, including the launch of the Kwangmyongsong 2 rocket in 2009.

2. Father Ted Hesburgh stamp planned as pane of 20, coil of 50: This will be the first commemorative coil stamp issued by the United States Postal Service since the 2008-12 series of 60 Flags of our Nation coil stamps.

1. The subtle 2¢ Landing of Columbus variety worth pursuing: One of the more affordable varieties that is in more or less constant demand is the “Broken Hat” variety of the 2¢ Landing of Columbus stamp.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter