A dollar-sign reunion of sorts, poisonous mushrooms on stamps: Inside Linn’s

In Dollar-Sign Stamps in the Sept. 4 issue, Charles Snee writes about an unlikely reunion of a pair of U.S. Postal Service Express Mail service receipts from 1979. One (shown) resides in Snee’s collection; the other belongs to a Linn’s reader who wrote t

By Charles Snee

Stamps have been in the news quite a bit of late, what with North Korea bashing the United States via recent issues depicting, among other things, missiles raining down on the U.S. Capitol Building. We, on the other hand, are feeling upbeat because the Sept. 4 issue of Linn’s Stamp News is snaking its way through the presses and will go in the mail to subscribers Monday, Aug. 21. If you’re a digital subscriber, you get early access Saturday, Aug. 19. In the meantime, we serve up these three glimpses of the exciting content that awaits within. Happy collecting!

A tale of two Express Mail receipts, reunited

In this month’s Dollar-Sign Stamps column, Charles Snee features two United States Postal Service Express Mail service receipts that, remarkably, were processed on the exact same day and time in 1979. Both bear multiple examples of one of Snee’s favorite postage heavyweights — the $5 John Bassett Moore stamp.

Searching for a fascinating topical subject? Try stamps picturing deadly, poisonous mushrooms

George Wistreich collects stamps emphasizing science, microbiology, and infectious diseases. In this entertaining feature, he explains how some countries’ stamps do a better job than others depicting mushrooms that can pack a powerful (and sometimes fatal) punch if ingested.

Check out this U.S. back-of-the-book bargain

In Stamp Market Tips, Henry Gitner and Rick Miller recommend looking for the United States $5 Minute Man savings stamp (Scott S5), which they last tipped more than seven years ago. “This is a very difficult stamp to find on offer, and we think it is undervalued,” they write.

