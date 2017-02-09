Have a Ball! stamps receive Scott catalog numbers

Aug 7, 2017, 2 PM

The Have a Ball! stamps, which just received Scott catalog numbers, depict balls for various sports and are both visual and tactile — the glossy coating on each stamp can be viewed when the stamps are held at a slight angle and mimics the feel of each bal

By Colin Sallee

Another batch of new Scott numbers is in.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and United Nations stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

The latest new issues are headlined by eight new round forever stamps showing different sports balls issued June 14. The most recent Endangered Species stamps from the United Nations also received Scott numbers.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Enough explaining. Here is your May batch of new U.S. Scott numbers:

United States

5203 49c Sports Balls – Football

5204 49c Sports Balls – Volleyball

5205 49c Sports Balls – Soccer ball

5206 49c Sports Balls – Golf ball

5207 49c Sports Balls – Baseball

5208 49c Sports Balls – Basketball

5209 49c Sports Balls – Tennis ball

5210 49c Sports Balls – Kickball

a. Block of 8, #5203-5210

5211 49c Total Solar Eclipse

RW84 $25 Canada Geese Hunting Permit Stamp

RW84A $25 Canada Geese Hunting Permit Stamp, self-adhesive

United Nations – New York

1162 $1.15 Endangered Species – Masobe gecko

1163 $1.15 Endangered Species – Thresher shark

1164 $1.15 Endangered Species – Clarion angelfish

1165 $1.15 Endangered Species – Blaine’s fishhook cactus

a. Block of 4, #1162-1165

U38 49c United Nations Headquarters and statue stamped envelope with 25x34mm vignette

U39 49c United Nations Headquarters and statue stamped envelope with 32x45mm vignette

United Nations – Geneva

632 1.50fr Endangered Species – Rhampholeon spp.

633 1.50fr Endangered Species – Mobula spp.

634 1.50fr Endangered Species – Adamsonia grandidieri

635 1.50fr Endangered Species – Scaphiophryne marmorata

a. Block of 4, #632-635

United Nations – Vienna

601 80c Endangered Species – Capra caucasica

602 80c Endangered Species – Nautilidae spp.

603 80c Endangered Species – Sipohonochilus aethiopicus

604 80c Endangered Species – Lygodactylus williamsi

a. Block of 4, #601-604

All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Aug. 21, 2017 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.