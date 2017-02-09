US Stamps
Have a Ball! stamps receive Scott catalog numbers
By Colin Sallee
Another batch of new Scott numbers is in.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and United Nations stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.
The latest new issues are headlined by eight new round forever stamps showing different sports balls issued June 14. The most recent Endangered Species stamps from the United Nations also received Scott numbers.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Enough explaining. Here is your May batch of new U.S. Scott numbers:
United States
5203 49c Sports Balls – Football
5204 49c Sports Balls – Volleyball
5205 49c Sports Balls – Soccer ball
5206 49c Sports Balls – Golf ball
5207 49c Sports Balls – Baseball
5208 49c Sports Balls – Basketball
5209 49c Sports Balls – Tennis ball
5210 49c Sports Balls – Kickball
a. Block of 8, #5203-5210
5211 49c Total Solar Eclipse
RW84 $25 Canada Geese Hunting Permit Stamp
RW84A $25 Canada Geese Hunting Permit Stamp, self-adhesive
United Nations – New York
1162 $1.15 Endangered Species – Masobe gecko
1163 $1.15 Endangered Species – Thresher shark
1164 $1.15 Endangered Species – Clarion angelfish
1165 $1.15 Endangered Species – Blaine’s fishhook cactus
a. Block of 4, #1162-1165
U38 49c United Nations Headquarters and statue stamped envelope with 25x34mm vignette
U39 49c United Nations Headquarters and statue stamped envelope with 32x45mm vignette
United Nations – Geneva
632 1.50fr Endangered Species – Rhampholeon spp.
633 1.50fr Endangered Species – Mobula spp.
634 1.50fr Endangered Species – Adamsonia grandidieri
635 1.50fr Endangered Species – Scaphiophryne marmorata
a. Block of 4, #632-635
United Nations – Vienna
601 80c Endangered Species – Capra caucasica
602 80c Endangered Species – Nautilidae spp.
603 80c Endangered Species – Sipohonochilus aethiopicus
604 80c Endangered Species – Lygodactylus williamsi
a. Block of 4, #601-604
All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Aug. 21, 2017 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
