RPSL presents 2017 achievement medals

The Royal Philatelic Society London has presented its medals for 2017 to acknowledge notable achievements.

The Crawford Medal for the most valuable and original contribution to the study and knowledge of philately published in book form was awarded to James Bendon for UPU Specimen Stamps 1878-1961.

David Beech received the Tapling Medal for the best paper published in the society’s journal, The London Philatelist, for “The Crawford library of Philatelic literature at the British Library and for the World in Digital Form.” This article was published as a supplement to the journal.

Frank Walton presented these two awards at the society’s annual general meeting June 22. Walton served as society president for two years.

Also, on June 8, Walton presented the Tilleard Medal for the best afternoon display to the society to Paul Davey for “China’.”

The Lee Medal, for the best evening presentation to the society, was awarded to Gordon Eubanks for “Classic USA.” The medal was presented by Robert Odenweller Aug. 2 during the society’s reception and dinner held in Richmond, Va., in conjunction with the American Philatelic Society Stampshow.

Information about the Royal Philatelic Society London is available online.

