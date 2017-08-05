Aug 31, 2017, 11 AM

Vols. 6A (countries of the world San Marino-Tete) and 6B (Thailand-Z countries) of the 2018 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue are now available.

The values for pairs of the billingually overprinted (English “South West/Africa” and Afrikaans “Zuidwest/Afrika”) for use in South West Africa remain stable in the 2018 Scott Standard catalog, while values for single examples have softened.

From the Scott Editors — By Donna Houseman

The Scott catalog has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 1868 as a 24-page bound pamphlet. The Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue lists more than 700,000 stamps from more than 600 stamp-issuing entities. Because the catalog volumes had grown so large that they were literally bursting at the seams, each 2018 Scott Standard catalog has been split into two volumes, A and B. The 2018 Vols. 6A (countries of the world San Marino-Tete) and 6B (Thailand-Z) are now available.

2018 SCOTT STANDARD VOL. 6A

Straits Settlements received a review that results in increases among the classic issues, some of which are significant. The 1867 12¢-on-4-anna surcharged stamp (Scott 7) of the first issue jumps from $1,400 unused to $1,600. The used value remains at $325. The 1904 $100 dull violet and green on yellow paper (128B) skyrockets from $17,500 unused to $22,000.

Mostly increases are found among the value changes for classic Sierra Leone stamps. The 1883 4-penny Queen Victoria stamp (Scott 29) moves upward, from $1,000 unused in the 2017 Scott Standard catalog to $1,150 this year. The used value remains at $32.50.

For the 2018 edition, more than 1,700 value changes are recorded for Tanzania. Declines on the order of 10 percent are seen, beginning with issues of the mid-1980s and continuing well into 1999. These changes are due mainly to currency adjustments reflecting a stronger dollar against other major currencies, primarily the British pound and the euro.

Value increases are seen among a few of the issues of the 1960s and 1970s. The 1967-71 Fish set of 16 (Scott 19-34) in mint never-hinged condition advances from $20.95 in 2017 to $25.10 this year. Values for stamps from the 2000s are stable, with just a few scattered changes. The 2005 stamp picturing Pope John Paul II and President Bill Clinton (2388) rises from $2.75 mint and used last year to $3.75 both ways in the 2018 catalog. A bright spot among the back-of-the-book issues is the 1990 postage due set (J7-J14), which jumps from its 2017 values of $2.80 mint and used to $6.80 both ways this year.

The Scott editors recorded almost 350 value changes for the African nation of Sudan. Stamps issued from 2009 to present show strength. Some increases during this period are substantial.

Moderate value increases are scattered throughout the listings for Saudi Arabia.

Almost without exception, the 645 value changes recorded this year for Sri Lanka are decreases of about 10 percent. Values for modern issues from 2007 through 2011 rise to better reflect current dealer retail prices. A few earlier topicals also see increases in value. The pair of 2006 Flowers miniature sheets of eight (Scott 1562a and 1563a) each advance from $7.25 mint and used in the 2017 catalog to $9 both ways this year.

A few significant increases are found among the Shanghai listings. The 1865 2-candareen black with Roman “I” in “I6” and “Candareens” plural (Scott 1) skyrockets from $6,750 used to $7,500. The unused value remains at $775. The 1865 1ca blue on laid paper jumps from $700 unused to $800, and from $5,500 used to $6,000. The stamp on pelure paper (1a) moves upward in value, from $825 unused to $900.

Solomon Islands received a line-by-line review through the 2010 issues. Almost 800 value changes were made. Many decreases in values throughout reflect a weak market for the stamps of these West Pacific islands. On the plus side, scattered increases occur among stamps issued from 2008 onward. The 2008 set of eight honoring British monarchs (Scott 1106-1113) jumps from $4.25 mint and used to $7.75 both ways.

Among Syrian stamps, small to moderate increases are found among values for issues of the Arabian Government. These surcharged and overprinted stamps replaced the British Military Occupation (E.E.F.) stamps (Palestine Scott 2-14) and were used from 1919 to 1920.

Scattered increases are found among the listings of Southern Rhodesia. The 1931 2-shilling dark brown and black George V (Scott 28) stamp moves upward, from $29 unused to $31. The used value remains at $9.

A review of South West Africa resulted in more than 750 value changes for the 2018 edition of the catalog. The Versailles peace conference in 1919 mandated South West Africa to the Union of South Africa. Beginning in 1923, South Africa stamps were overprinted for use in South West Africa. The stamps were bilingually overprinted in English (“South West/Africa.”) and Afrikaans (“Zuidwest/Afrika.”) and issued in pairs, with one stamp of each language. The values for pairs remain stable, while values for single examples have softened.

Value changes among the issues of Slovakia show an increase in market activity. The 2002 Butterflies souvenir sheet of three (Scott 406) jumps from $6 mint to $8. The used value remains at $4. The 2016 €1 Peter Sagan stamp (739) moves upward, from $2.40 mint to $3.50, and from $1.25 used to $1.75. Sagan won the 2015 World Road Cycling Championships.

In Sweden, the editors record almost 190 value changes. A mix of increases and decreases are found throughout the listings. The 1990 40-krona Ovedskloster Palace stamp (Scott 1841) jumps from $11 mint to $12. The used value remains at 30¢. The 2003 40k St. Bridget souvenir sheet (2465) moves upward, from $10.50 mint to $12.50. The used value remains at $12.50.

VOL. 6A EDITORIAL ENHANCEMENTS

Several new minor varieties were added to the listings of Serbia for perforation and paper varieties.

2018 SCOTT STANDARD VOL. 6B

Mostly increases are found among the more than 70 value changes for Turkey. The 1916 1-piaster ultramarine semipostal stamp with inverted overprint (Scott B34a) doubles in value, from $5 mint and used to $10 both ways. New values have been added for the imperforate varieties of the 1909 newspaper stamps. The imperforate 5-piaster ocher with blue overprint (P61a) is valued at $20 unused and used. The imperforate 20pa carmine rose with blue overprint (P63a) is valued at $80 unused and used. Values for both newspaper stamps are in italics to indicate that these stamps are seldom traded and difficult to value.

Tonga received a line-by-line review, resulting in almost 500 value changes. Almost 375 value changes were made for the listings of Niuofo’ou, reflecting mostly decreases prior to 2002, and a mix of increases and decreases from 2014 on.

A review of Tokelau resulted in more than 500 value changes that reflect an overall softening of the market.

More than 1,900 value changes occur among the Turks and Caicos Islands stamps. Scattered value increases are found for stamps issued during the classic period from 1900 to 1928. Among the modern issues, the 1996 Winnie the Pooh, Christmas set of eight stamps (Scott 1213-1220) declines in value, from $17 mint and used to $15 mint and $12.50 used.

The Turkey in Asia 20-piaster dull green imperforate postage due stamp (J1a) is now valued at $25 used, replacing the dash that indicated that the stamp exists used but is difficult to value. The value is in italics.

Many Transvaal stamps increase in value. The first-issue 1869 1-penny brown lake (Scott 1) jumps from $500 unused to $575. The 1900 1p red stamp overprinted in blue (245) and issued in Wolmaransstad soars from $200 unused to $260, and from $350 used to $475.

Among the value changes for Trinidad and Tobago, the 1921 £1 green and carmine (20) skyrockets from $190 unused to $260. The used value remains at $375.

Virgin Islands received a thorough review, resulting in more than 900 value changes. More robust value increases are found among the classic issues. The 1878 1-penny green (Scott 9) jumps from $80 unused to $95, and from $90 used to $115. An overall weakening of values occurs for stamps issued from 1977 to 1988. A stronger market exists for the stamps issued from 2008 onward.

Almost 850 value changes were made among the listings for southeast African nation of Zimbabwe. Overall, values are down from 1991 through 2001. A more positive trend can be found for issues from 2002 to the present, where many value increases can be found. The 2007 Women set of four (Scott 1046-1051) moves upward, from $7.75 mint and used to $9 both ways. Values have been added for several modern issues that previously had dashes in the value columns.

Almost 2,650 value changes were made for 2018 Scott Standard catalog for Thailand. Scattered increases are found throughout the classic period. The 1889 1-att-on-2a green and carmine (24) rises in value, from $225 unused and used to $350 both ways. The 1891 2a-on-1a-on-3a green and blue soars from $1,500 unused to $2,000, and from $1,500 used to $1,800. Market activity for modern Thailand is slowing, and many values reflect downward adjustments.

VOL. 6B EDITORIAL ENHANCEMENTS

Chalky paper varieties of the Virgin Islands 1938 King George VI issue are listed as Scott 76a-86a.

New images of Yugoslavia – Trieste stamps have been added to the 2018 Scott Standard catalog. In 1954 this territory was divided. Italy acquired the northern section, and Yugoslavia acquired the southern territory.

To purchase the 2018 Scott catalogs, contact your favorite dealer, or call Amos Media at 1-800-488-5349. Also visit Amos Advantage. For Scott eCatalogues, visit Scott online.