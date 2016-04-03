Corinphila’s first November series welcomed some rare Swiss issues

Dec 5, 2017, 5 AM

Corinphila offered the Swiss Rayon II federal administration issue of 1850 on cover in the first installment of its series of November auctions. The cover sold for the equivalent of $156,000.

By Tim Hodge

On Nov. 10-11, in the first installment of Corinphila’s series of November auctions, some of the greatest Swiss rarities were offered. The Swiss Rayon II federal administration issue of 1850 with a black frame around the cross (Scott 6) realized the equivalent of $84,000, including Corinphila’s 20 percent buyer’s premium. An on-cover example of the stamp sold for approximately $156,000.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

From the cantonal administration of Geneva, a vertical pair of the 1843 Double Geneva issue composed of two left halves of the stamp, used on fragment (Scott 2L1), found a new home for the equivalent of $96,000. While this issue is always a rarity, the pair is normally seen horizontal and consisting of unsevered left and right stamps.

The 1849 4-centime Geneva issue (Scott 2L5) on cover was bid up to $25,200. From Basel, two different examples of the 1845 issue (Scott 3L1) on cover sold for the equivalent of $26,400 and $43,200, respectively. A strip of four of the federal administration “ORTS-POST” 1850 issue (Scott 3) on cover realized the equivalent of $28,800. Three examples of the 1850 “POSTE LOCALE” issue (Scott 4) on cover brought $31,200.