Crescent City readies for mid-January show
By Linn’s Staff
The Crescent City Stamp Club of New Orleans will present the Winter Stampfest and Postcard Show Jan. 19-20 at the DoubleTree New Orleans Airport, 2150 Veterans Memorial Highway, Kenner, La.
The show will include 15 dealers, plus exhibits. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission will be free. There also will be free appraisals, and a beginner’s area for all ages.
The United States Postal Service will issue a new 2¢ Lemon coil stamp in Kenner on Friday, Jan. 19. The show will host a first-day ceremony for the stamp at 11 a.m.
For more information on the Winter Stampfest and Postcard Show, visit online, or contact the Crescent City Stamp Club, Box 9538, Metairie, LA 70055.
