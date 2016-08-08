Feb. 2-4 show in Sarasota, Fla.

Dec 31, 2017, 4 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Sarasota Philatelic Club will present the Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition Feb. 2-4 at the City of Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail (Highway 41), Sarasota, Fla.

The show will include 40 dealers and 200 frames of exhibits.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Parking and admission will be free. There also will be free appraisals, and a beginner’s area for all ages.

The show will host the Canal Zone Study Group, the Colombia-Panama Philatelic Study Group-COPAPHIL, the Cuban Philatelic Society of America, the Florida Postal History Society, the Scandinavian Collectors Club, and the United States Possessions Society.

The Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately exhibition. The exhibitor winning the grand award will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition at APS Stampshow, to take place Aug. 9-12 in Columbus, Ohio.

The panel of judges at the Sarasota show will include Robert Zeigler, Mark Banchik, Mike Ley, Gisli Geir Hardarson and Francisco Perez. David Ball will serve as an apprentice.

For more information on the Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition, visit online, or contact the Sarasota Philatelic Club, Box 17711, Sarasota, FL 34276.