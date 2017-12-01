First U.S. issue dates for 2018 revealed

Dec 19, 2017, 6 AM

The forever commemorative stamp in the Lunar New Year series celebrating the upcoming Year of the Dog will be issued Jan. 11 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Fans of Mister Rogers can look forward to a March 23 ceremony in Pittsburgh, Pa., that will welcome the new stamp honoring the beloved children's show host.

By Michael Baadke

The United States stamp commemorating Fred Rogers, the host of the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood television series for children, will be issued March 23 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Issue dates and locations for the Mister Rogers stamp and nine others were announced Dec. 19 by the U.S. Postal Service. No first-day ceremony details have been revealed.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The first stamp of 2018, the Year of the Dog forever commemorative stamp, will be issued Jan. 11 in Honolulu, Hawaii. One week later, on Jan. 18, a Love Flourishes forever special stamp will be issued in Phoenix, Ariz.

On Jan. 19, a new 2¢ Lemon definitive stamp will be issued in Kenner, La., on the first day of the Crescent City Stamp Club’s two-day Winter Stamp Fest and Postcard Show in Kenner.

Two stamps will be issued Jan. 21 in Kansas City, Mo.: the $6.70 Byodo-In Temple stamp for Priority Mail, and the $24.70 Sleeping Bear Dunes stamp for Priority Mail Express. No ceremony is planned for these American Landmarks series stamps.

A corresponding $6.70 Priority Mail flat-rate stamped envelope might be issued on the same day.

The 2018 Black Heritage commemorative stamp honoring entertainer Lena Horne will be issued Jan. 30 in New York City.

A U.S. Flag definitive stamp will be issued Feb. 9 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., most likely in association with the ASDA Winter Postage Stamp Show taking place Feb. 9-11 at War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale. The show is sponsored by the American Stamp Dealers Association.

The set of 10 Bioluminescent Life forever commemorative stamps will be issued in a pane of 20 on Feb. 22 in Fort Pierce, Fla. The city is home to the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute at Florida Atlantic University.

The Illinois Statehood forever commemorative stamp will be issued March 5 in Springfield, Ill.