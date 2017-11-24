Postal Updates
Four postal forms, blue neighborhood mailboxes are fading quickly: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Postal Service blamed for late ballot delivery in Virginia election: Election officials across the state declined to process many absentee ballots that were delivered after the polls closed.
4. Add waves to your collection with this beautiful 2012 USPS $1 definitive: It appears that few dealers and almost no collectors bought panes of 10 $1 stamps in quantity at the time they were issued.
3. Royal Mail honors 70th wedding anniversary on souvenir sheet: The six stamps in the souvenir sheet are arranged in three se-tenant (side-by-side) pairs, with each pair including a first-class stamp and a £1.57 stamp.
2. Disappearing blue collection mailboxes; routine density tests performed: The Postal Service’s neighborhood curbside blue collection boxes are dropping like flies.
1. Four postal forms to be phased out starting in January: Some post offices have already implemented the changes, and others still have some of the forms readily available in lobbies.
