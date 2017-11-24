Four postal forms, blue neighborhood mailboxes are fading quickly: Week’s Most Read

Dec 1, 2017, 5 AM

Sample copies of four postal forms being phased out for use at most post offices nationwide. These will no longer exist in 2018, and our readers were eager to learn why.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Postal Service blamed for late ballot delivery in Virginia election: Election officials across the state declined to process many absentee ballots that were delivered after the polls closed.

4. Add waves to your collection with this beautiful 2012 USPS $1 definitive: It appears that few dealers and almost no collectors bought panes of 10 $1 stamps in quantity at the time they were issued.

3. Royal Mail honors 70th wedding anniversary on souvenir sheet: The six stamps in the souvenir sheet are arranged in three se-tenant (side-by-side) pairs, with each pair including a first-class stamp and a £1.57 stamp.

2. Disappearing blue collection mailboxes; routine density tests performed: The Postal Service’s neighborhood curbside blue collection boxes are dropping like flies.

1. Four postal forms to be phased out starting in January: Some post offices have already implemented the changes, and others still have some of the forms readily available in lobbies.

