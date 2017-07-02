Auctions
H.R. Harmer featured several valuable rarities at Costa Mesa, CA sale
Auction Roundup — By Tim Hodge
The last month’s auctions have highlighted a significant quantity of quality worldwide philatelic material, with many items achieving impressive realizations.
H.R. Harmer sold one of the great modern rarities of the British Commonwealth in the firm’s Oct. 26-28 sale in Costa Mesa, Calif.: the Glasgow error of the Falkland Islands (Scott 151a). Only about 25 examples of the 6-penny stamp showing the HMS Glasgow instead of the HMS Kent are thought to exist. H.R. Harmer sold one for $28,320, with an 18 percent buyer’s premium.
