US Stamps
Lena Horne stamp ceremony in Manhattan
By Michael Baadke
The upcoming United States stamp celebrating entertainer Lena Horne (1917-2010) will be issued Jan. 30 in New York City.
A first-day ceremony is planned for 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Norton Symphony Space, a performance venue on Manhattan's upper west side at 2537 Broadway.
Although the event is free, according to a listing on the Symphony Space online event calendar, a reservation is required to attend. The Postal Service will provide tickets for the ceremony and will release reservation confirmation details at a later date.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The nondenominated (50¢) forever stamp is the 41st issue in the long-running Black Heritage commemorative series.
"Lena Horne was a trailblazer in Hollywood for women of color and used her fame as an entertainer to become an important civil rights spokesperson," the Postal Service said in its Dec. 28 press release.
The stamp design was created by colorizing a black and white photograph of Horne by Christian Steiner and adding a new background. USPS art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction