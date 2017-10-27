Limited distribution for Hockey souvenir sheet

Dec 8, 2017, 4 AM

The History of Hockey souvenir sheet of two is only available through Stamp Fulfillment Services, the United States Postal Service’s retail mail order facility.

Linn’s Staff

Distribution of the United States History of Hockey souvenir sheet issued Oct. 20 is strictly limited.

While the pane of 20 nondenominated (49¢) History of Hockey forever stamps is being sold in post offices, the matching souvenir sheet of two is not.

The souvenir sheet can only be ordered through USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services using the Postal Store website, or by calling the mail-order facility’s toll-free number at 800-782-6724.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Although prepared and issued as a joint issue with Canada Post, the U.S. souvenir sheet was not sold separately at the first-day ceremony in Detroit, Mich., though an example of the souvenir sheet was offered in a packaged set with the pane of 20 U.S. History of Hockey forever stamps, the Canadian souvenir sheet, and first-day covers.

Collectors have seen such limitations before.

The 2016 World Stamp Show-NY pane of 24 stamps in two designs (Scott 5062-5063), and the Classics Forever souvenir pane of six (5079) were both issued and sold in New York City during World Stamp Show-NY, but after the show closed these items initially were available only through Stamp Fulfillment Services.

The Postal Service later allowed local post offices to place orders for those two items.