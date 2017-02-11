Bidding begins at €20,000 for German colony rarity in Auction Galleries Hamburg sale

Feb 18, 2017, 2 PM

The March 3-4 auction by Auction Galleries Hamburg includes a rare overprint variety on the 1915 2-mark Togo stamp issued under French occupation. The on-piece used stamp has a full postmark from Anecho, Togo.

The Auction Galleries Hamburg sale includes a second stamp from the 1915 occupation set, also on piece.

By Michael Baadke

A German colonies rarity headlines the March 3-4 public auction by Auction Galleries Hamburg (formerly Schwanke GmbH).

The sale features an artifact of the World War I French occupation of Togo, on the Gulf of Guinea in western Africa.

A German protectorate since 1884, Togo came under military rule by British forces in the colony’s western region and French forces in the east during the hostilities.

The familiar Togo stamps of 1900 showing the kaiser’s yacht, SMY Hohenzollern II, were overprinted by both of the occupying nations.

The stamps under French occupation issued in 1914 had a serif-type overprint, but in 1915, a few provisionals were overprinted with a sans-serif type by the printing plant at the Lome Catholic mission.

Some 13 major varieties of these stamps with the sans-serif overprint are listed in the Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 as Togo Scott 164-175, with values ranging from a few hundred dollars to many thousands.

The top four denominations, from 1 mark to 5 marks, have no values listed, presumably because there is limited information available on which to base a figure.

The upcoming Auction Galleries Hamburg sale offers a used example of the overprinted 2-mark blue stamp (Scott 173), of which just seven examples were issued, according to the 2016 Michel Germany Specialized catalog.

Michel values the used 2m stamp at €24,000 (roughly $25,450).

This example is on piece with a complete and clear circular Feb. 13, 1915, postmark from the coastal town of Anecho.

The stamp was part of a cover sent by the German postmaster of Togo to a friend in Freiburg, Germany, according to the auction house, and carries a BPA photo certificate.

The bidding for this item begins at €20,000 ($21,200).

A second used stamp from the same sans-serif overprint set also is being offered in this auction: the smaller 40-pfennig stamp (Scott 170), which is valued used in the Scott Classic Specialized catalog at $7,000.

This example is also on piece, with an Anecho postmark dated Jan. 11, 1915.

The 40pf stamp is still a rarity, with just 36 stamps overprinted. It is offered with a starting bid of €6,000 ($6,350).

The auction offers worldwide stamps and postal history, with significant representation in Germany and related areas.

The selection of United States stamps includes a complete set of three plate blocks of the 1930 Graf Zeppelin airmail issue (Scott C13-C15), described as mint never hinged.

The never-hinged plate block values in the Scott catalog are $2,450 for the 65¢ green, $5,750 for the $1.30 brown, and $8,750 for the $2.60 blue. The set is offered by Auction Galleries Hamburg with an opening bid of €7,200 ($7,620).

Details of the auction lots are posted online, with online bidding options available.

For additional information, contact Auction Galleries Hamburg vormals Schwanke GmbH, Kleine Reichenstrasse 1, 20457 Hamburg, Germany.