Beautiful Canadian stamps sold, worldwide stamp collecting costs analyzed: Week’s Most Read

Feb 10, 2017, 4 AM

The sale of an imperforate sheet of 100 of Canada’s 1959 50¢ dark blue Bluenose stamp was the focus of the week's top article on Linns.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Classic 1875 reissue of classic 1862 stamp highlights Harmer-Schau sale: In preparation for the Centennial celebrations in 1876, the United States Post Office Department decided to reissue all postage stamps issued up to that date.

4. Monday Morning Brief | Citizens Stamp Advisory Committee: Senior editor Denise McCarty discusses the Postal Service’s Citizens' Stamp Advisory Committee and the recent departure of Henry Louis Gates Jr. after 12 years on the panel.

3. Proposed USPS rules could impact images appearing on computer-vended stamps: The Postal Service's proposed new rules, announced Feb. 5, could have a negative impact on images appearing on computer-vended stamps.

2. Then and now: How worldwide stamp collecting costs have changed: It's time to look at the costs to obtain the new issues created for all of the various foreign stamp-issuing entities listed in the Scott catalogs.

1. Sheet of arguably the most beautiful Canadian stamp for sale from Rasdale: This classic engraved stamp showing two views of the schooner Bluenose is considered one of the most attractive stamps in the world.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter