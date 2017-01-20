Eastern Auctions sale offers unusual trade sample proof sheet

Feb 3, 2017, 10 AM

A scarce fully engraved intact 1868 trade sample proof sheet from American Bank Note Co. will be offered Feb. 25 by Eastern Auctions.

By Michael Baadke

Eastern Auctions will present a general public auction on Feb. 25 featuring Canada and provinces, British Commonwealth, Scandinavia, and other worldwide material.

The auction includes single stamp lots, blocks and larger lots, collections, postal history, and more.

It will take place at the Lord Nelson Hotel and Suites, 1515 South Park Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

One highlight of the sale is a complete 1868 trade sample proof sheet from American Bank Note Co. with 19 engraved designs printed in green on white India paper.

“Rarely seen intact and undoubtedly among the finest known of the very few remaining,” Eastern notes in its catalog.

The engraved designs represent issues of the province of Canada, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and seven different Latin America countries. The proof sheet is offered with an estimate of $20,000+ in Canadian dollars (roughly US$15,350).

The sheet is one of many attractive proofs presented in this sale, particularly in the Canada provinces section.

An extensive range of Canada fancy cancels is offered on single stamps and on full covers, including a dynamic strike of the bold round cursive JEE/P’tre marking in dark blue on a 3¢ vermilion Ottawa printing with gauge-12 perforations (Scott 41).

Canada’s stamp offerings include an unused imperforate 1858 10-penny blue Jacques Cartier on thick white wove paper (Scott 7a) with “a large portion of its original gum, relatively lightly hinged.”

The lots from the upcoming Eastern auction are described and illustrated online, with online bidding options available.

Information is also available from Eastern Auctions Ltd., Box 250, Bathurst, New Brunswick, E2A 3Z2, Canada.