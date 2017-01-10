Recently retired aircraft carrier saluted on Virginia postmark

Feb 10, 2017, 12 PM

A Feb. 3 postmark from Newport News, Va., commemorates the decommissioning of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Enterprise.

By Michael Baadke

With a Feb. 3 ceremony at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia, the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise (CVN-65), was officially decommissioned.

The ship, which was the eighth Navy vessel to bear the name Enterprise, has been inactive since 2012, after more than 50 years of service.

Construction of the Enterprise was authorized by Congress in 1954, and the ship was commissioned Nov. 25, 1961. In less than a year, the Enterprise was involved in the strategic military blockade of Cuba, leading to a peaceful resolution of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Forty years later, following the terrorist attacks of 2001, the ship was in the North Arabian Sea as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The closing chapter in the carrier’s distinguished history is being marked by a pictorial cancellation sponsored by Stephen Decatur Chapter 4 of the Universal Ship Cancellation Society.

The cancellation shows the insignia of the Enterprise with a large “E” in the middle; the carrier is affectionately known by its nickname, “The Big E.”

Two globes representing the Western and Eastern hemispheres flank an image of the carrier’s deck and a depiction of an atomic symbol.

To obtain this postmark, address your requests to:

USS ENTERPRISE CVN-65 DECOMMISSIONING Station, Postmaster, 101 25th St., Newport News, VA 23607-9998, Feb. 3.

The following cancels are also available:

SANDICAL EXPO Station, Postmaster, 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego, CA 92199-9998, Jan. 27-29. (Rectangle with a fez, “Sandical Expo, San Diego’s Premier Stamp Show.”)

BEARGREASE Station, Postmaster, 106 Waterfront Drive, Two Harbors, MN 55616-9998, Jan. 29. (Large paw print, “Carried by sled dog.”)

GROUNDHOG DAY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Sun Prairie, WI 53590-9998, Feb. 2. (Groundhog wearing scarf and hat with “Jimmy” on hat band, snowflakes.)

40th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 7001 S. Central Ave., Room 307, Los Angeles, CA 90052-4200, Feb. 4. (Large crowd of cartoon figures heading into hills, large “40.”)

ELK CALIFORNIA Station, Postmaster, 5995 S. Highway 1, Elk, CA 95432-9998, Feb. 7. (Trees, tents, birds, water, “Celebrating 100 Years 1917-2017, Greenwood Civic Club.”)

EFFIGY MOUNDS NATIONAL MONUMENT DED Station, Box 9998, Harpers Ferry, IA 52146-4400, Feb. 7. (Figure representing Bear mound, “ATB [America the Beautiful quarter program] 36,” “Effigy Mounds National Monument Quarter Launch.”)

CITY OF PLYMOUTH CENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 9477 Main St., Plymouth, CA 95669-9998, Feb. 9. (Circular marking with all text, “City of Plymouth, Incorporated February 9-1917, Amador County, Cal.”)

LOVE Station, Postmaster, 311 W. California Ave., Valentine, TX 79854-9998, Feb. 14. (Heart as sun with “2017” inside, hills, sparkles.)

SWIRLING HEARTS Station, Postmaster, 200 W. Main St., Hartsville, TN 37074-9998, Feb. 14. (Larger heart with smaller hearts.)

The following cancel was granted a 30-day extension:

FAIRHOPE PUBLIC LIBRARY Station, Postmaster, 501 Fairhope Ave., Fairhope, AL 36532-9998, Jan. 21. (Library building, “Celebrating 10 years at 501,” “FHPL, Fairhope Public Library.”)

The following cancels were granted 60-day extensions:

ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 411 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916-9998, Dec. 3, 2016. (Map view showing Beaver Dam Lake with star representing town of Beaver Dam, “175 years 1841-2016.”)

CENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 31 Central St. Millville, MA 01529-9998, Dec. 4, 2016. (Seal of Millville showing farmer plowing, building, grasping hands in handshake, “Town of Millville MA, Incorporated A.D. 1916,” “1916 Centennial 2016.”)

SEND A CARD FOR THE HOLIDAYS Station, Postmaster, 420 W. Jackson St., Mexico, MO 65265-9998, Dec. 10, 2016. (Vertical structures, “Central MO PCC [Postal Customer Council],” home mailbox with open door, letters, stars.)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Instructions for requesting postmarks

Linn’s subscribers can see complete instructions for requesting postmarks here.