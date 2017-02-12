Feb 17, 2017, 4 AM

The United States Postal Service's Feb. 9 report of $522 million in “controllable income” for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 was the subject of the week's top story on Linns.com.

By Joe O’Donnell

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. A hard-to-find Official stamp that’s easily misidentified: Collectors need to pay close attention to color and paper when trying to figure out if they have this stamp that's valued at $190 in unused condition.

4. Chaffetz, PMG Brennan tout bill to sustain U.S. Postal Service: “I didn’t get everything I wanted,” Rep. Jason Chaffetz said. But he described the bill as one that would allow the USPS to move away from the red ink.

3. The long history of counterfeit U.S. stamps: The “highly convincing counterfeits” that recently surfaced on eBay are certainly not the first stamp fakes.

2. Counterfeit 2015 U.S. Love stamps have been discovered: Highly convincing counterfeits of the 2015 United States Love stamps are being sold on eBay.

1. USPS reports $1.4 billion profit, $522 million in ‘controllable income’ for first quarter: No one in Washington disputes that the first quarter of the U.S. Postal Service’s fiscal year is its most profitable. After all, it includes all that revenue from Christmas mail.

