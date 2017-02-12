Postal Updates
USPS reports $1.4 billion profit, counterfeit 2015 Love stamps surface: Week’s Most Read
By Joe O’Donnell
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. A hard-to-find Official stamp that’s easily misidentified: Collectors need to pay close attention to color and paper when trying to figure out if they have this stamp that's valued at $190 in unused condition.
4. Chaffetz, PMG Brennan tout bill to sustain U.S. Postal Service: “I didn’t get everything I wanted,” Rep. Jason Chaffetz said. But he described the bill as one that would allow the USPS to move away from the red ink.
3. The long history of counterfeit U.S. stamps: The “highly convincing counterfeits” that recently surfaced on eBay are certainly not the first stamp fakes.
2. Counterfeit 2015 U.S. Love stamps have been discovered: Highly convincing counterfeits of the 2015 United States Love stamps are being sold on eBay.
1. USPS reports $1.4 billion profit, $522 million in ‘controllable income’ for first quarter: No one in Washington disputes that the first quarter of the U.S. Postal Service’s fiscal year is its most profitable. After all, it includes all that revenue from Christmas mail.
