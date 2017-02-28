WPA Posters ceremony open to the public

Feb 27, 2017, 6 AM

Admission to the March 7 WPA Posters first-day ceremony at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park, N.Y., is free and open to the public.

By Michael Baadke

United States Postal Service spokesman Roy Betts told Linn’s Stamp News that no reservation or ticket is required to attend the ceremony, which is taking place at 11 a.m. in the Visitor and Education Center of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, 4079 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park, N.Y.

The ceremony participants include U.S. Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan, Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum director Paul Sparrow, author and historian Anthony Musso, and David B. Roosevelt, a grandson of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt.

The stamps, reproducing poster art from the 1935-43 Work Projects Administration, are being issued in a double-sided pane of 20, which the Postal Service identifies as a booklet.

In a press release announcing the event, the Postal Service notes that followers of the USPS Facebook page can view streaming video of the event at facebook.com/USPS, and asks that the public share the news on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WPAForever.

Additional details about the WPA Posters stamps were published online Feb. 21 by Linn’s Stamp News.