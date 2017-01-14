World Stamps
A set that stands out in the high-demand Latin American stamp market
By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Collector interest in Latin America remains strong because it remains one of the more active segments of the stamp market.
Demand for Paraguayan stamps is steady for all eras, classic to modern. Many stamps and sets have relatively low catalog values, but that doesn’t mean that they are all that easy to find.
The set of eight Flag of the Race stamps (Scott 330-337) issued Oct. 10, 1933, to commemorate the 441st anniversary of Columbus’s Aug. 3, 1942, sailing from Palos for the New World is a good set to look for.
This set appeals across a spectrum of philately: collectors of Paraguay and Latin America, Columbus topical collectors and classic stamp collectors.
The 2017 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values the set in unused hinged condition at $6.75. It is a great buy, if you find it offered at that price. Unused sets are not all that common.
You are most likely to encounter these stamps used on contemporary Zeppelin covers. A set in mint never-hinged condition would bring a fine premium.
