Aland’s sailing ship stamp series continues

Jan 16, 2017, 12 PM

Aland will issue the third set of stamps in its Sailing Ship series Feb. 2.

The barque Mariehamn is pictured on a nondenominated domestic-rate stamp (currently €1.10). The stamp is inscribed “lokal post.” Purchased in 1880, by Aland shipowner Nikolaj Sittkof, Mariehamm was the first Aland-owned vessel with a local crew to circumnavigate the globe.

The €0.20 stamp depicts Mermerus, a full-rigged iron-clad clipper, off the Chilean coast.

Allan Palmer designed the stamps. Cartor Security Printing printed them by offset in sheets of 24.

Aland Post’s web site is www.alandstamps.com, and the mailing address of the philatelic bureau is Box 1100, AX-22111 Mariehamn, Aland, Finland. Its new-issue agent in the United States is Nordica, Box 284, Old Bethpage, NY 11804.

