APS seeks new shows manager as Orient departs

Jan 16, 2017, 4 AM

The American Philatelic Society has announced it is now seeking a new manager of shows and exhibitions.

By Michael Baadke

The American Philatelic Society’s manager of shows and exhibitions, Megan Orient, is leaving her position after APS Ameristamp Expo.

The annual winter show is taking place March 3-5 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S. Virginia St., Reno, Nev.

The APS is accepting applications for the full-time position. Details are posted on the APS website.

Orient joined the APS staff May 18, 2015, filling the vacancy created when the previous shows manager, Dana Guyer, left to accept the position of executive director of the American Stamp Dealers Association.

According to the APS, Orient had 15 years of experience in management and operational positions for nonprofit organizations and tourism entities obtained while accompanying her husband on different tours of duty before his retirement from the military in 2013.

She has a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education from Penn State University, a Certificate in Historic Preservation and is a graduate of the Southeast Tourism Society’s program for tourism marketing professionals.

At the Dec. 6, 2016, APS board meeting, Orient provided the board with a details of site prospects for the 2019 Ameristamp Expo and the 2020 APS Stampshow, the society’s annual winter and summer shows.

A key responsibility of the shows manager position is the planning and execution of the society’s two large annual shows.

The position’s duties also include managing the department budget, staff assistant and volunteers; scheduling the use of the American Philatelic Center — the APS headquarters — by outside groups; and collaborating with other APS departments on society events held in the facility.

The American Philatelic Society, founded in 1886, is the national stamp collecting organization of the United States, with more than 30,000 members worldwide. For more information about the society and its services, visit online, e-mail info@stamps.org, or write to the American Philatelic Society, 100 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte, PA 16823.