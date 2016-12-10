US Stamps
How the Christmas Seal and Charity Stamp Society celebrated its 15th anniversary
By John M. Hotchner
Founded in 1948, the Christmas Seal and Charity Stamp Society continues to prosper today, publishing an excellent quarterly all-color journal, in addition to Green’s Catalog of the Tuberculosis Seals of the World, for its more than 200 members.
The club celebrated its 15th anniversary in 1963 by overprinting a Red Cross centennial souvenir sheet honoring Henri Dunant (1828-1910), founder of the International Red Cross movement and first recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.
The sheet itself is a cinderella, privately produced.
The sheet has no country name, but the stamplike label in the center is inscribed “San Abt.5.1911.”
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The overprint for the Christmas Seal and Charity Stamp Society anniversary was arranged by the Emily P. Bissell Chapter, based in Joplin, Mo. It is dated March 8, 1963.
The society is coming up on its 70th anniversary in 2018. I wonder how it will celebrate that milestone?
Membership is $20 per year. More information about the club can be found on its website, or obtained by writing to Secretary-Treasurer Lou Caprario, 91 Fairview Ave., West Orange, NJ 07052.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction