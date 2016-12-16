This postmark honors an inauguration, but not Donald Trump’s

Jan 14, 2017, 2 PM

A Jan. 2 postmark from San Juan, Puerto Rico, commemorates the inauguration that day of Gov. Ricardo Rossello.

By Michael Baadke

Linns.com has already published a news article reporting a Jan. 20 postmark from Washington, D.C., commemorating the United States presidential inauguration.

In Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello was sworn in Jan. 2 as the newly elected governor of the commonwealth, which is an unincorporated organized territory of the United States.

A key plank of Rossello’s campaign as the New Progressive Party candidate was his intention to attain statehood status for Puerto Rico.

A Jan. 2 postmark from San Juan commemorates the governor’s inauguration; the postmark design includes the seal of the governor of Puerto Rico.

To obtain this postmark, which has been granted a 30-day extension, address your request to:

2017 INAUGURATION Station, San Juan Stamp Distribution Office, 585 Ave. FD Roosevelt, Suite 110, San Juan, PR 00936-9681, Jan. 2.

The following postmark has been granted an additional 90-day extension:

PUBLISHERS PRESS Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lebanon Junction, KY 40150-9998, July 1, 2016. (Publishers Press insignia, “150 Years” banner, “1866-2016.”)

The following postmarks have been granted 30-day extensions:

COMMISSIONING DAY Station, Postmaster, 900 Jefferson St. SE, Olympia, WA 98501-9998, Jan. 2. (Gilbert Stuart’s portrait of George Washington in the seal of the state of Washington, “USS WASHINGTON SSN-787.”)

200 YEARS OF POSTAL HISTORY Station, Postmaster, 2752 Main St., Crown Point, NY 12928-9998, Jan. 13. (Acorn with station name on it, four oak leaves, “1817 2017.”)

The following postmarks are also available:

TIP-UP TOWN USA Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Houghton Lake, MI 48629-9998, Jan. 21. (Two superhero youngsters involved in fishing, “Superheroes vacation during Tip-Up Town USA! Houghton Lake.”)

MARGARETVILLE, NEW YORK Station Year Of The Rooster, Postmaster, 315 Main St., Margaretville, NY 12455-9998, Jan. 28. (Rooster head design, “Celebrating Lunar New Year.”)

VALENTINE’S DAY Station, Postmaster, 6664 Route 362, Bliss, NY 14024-9998, Feb. 1. (“Love” in block letters, with heart shape inside the “o.”)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Instructions for requesting postmarks

