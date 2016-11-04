Jan 8, 2017, 12 PM

The Collectors Club of New York will present its 2017 Lichtenstein award to Stephen Reinhard.

The Collectors Club of New York’s 2017 Alfred F. Lichtenstein Memorial Award for Distinguished Service to Philately will be awarded to Stephen Reinhard, formerly the club’s president, and immediate past president of the American Philatelic Society.

The Collectors Club established the Lich­tenstein award in 1952 and presents it annually to a living individual. Reinhard will receive his award May 3 during the club’s annual awards dinner in New York City.

Reinhard is a longtime collector, researcher and writer, an award-winning international exibitor, and a philatelic judge. He has fulfilled numerous leadership roles in the stamp hobby while sharing his enthusiasm for his aerophilately specialty and promoting philatelic exhibiting as a foundation of the stamp hobby.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

In the past year, he served on the organizing committee of World Stamp Show-NY 2016, and previously served as chairman of the APS Committee on the Accreditation of National Exhibitions and Judges. He is the longest-serving current governor of the Collectors Club, and the group’s program chairman.

He is treasurer and a former president of the American Air Mail Society, a member of the Smithsonian National Postal Museum’s Council of Philatelists, and a Philatelic Foundation trustee.

Reinhard is a former chairman of the International Federation of Philately Aerophilately Commission, and is accredited as an FIP international judge and as an APS judge and jury chairman.

In 2000, he was named to the Aerophilatelic Hall of Fame, and the following year he became a fellow of the Royal Philatelic Society London.

His research articles on the subject of aerophilately have appeared in Linn’s Stamp News, The Airpost Journal and other publications, and he served as managing editor of the American Air Mail Catalogue.

The Lichtenstein award is named for Alfred F. Lichtenstein (1876-1947), who in 1996 was named the outstanding American philatelist for the first half of the 20th century by the Collectors Club.

Founded in 1896, the Collectors Club promotes the stamp hobby and the study of philately. For more information, visit the Collectors Club website.