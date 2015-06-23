World Stamps

Pope Francis meets artist whose painting inspired a Vatican stamp

Jan 14, 2017, 12 PM

By Denise McCarty

A photographer captured the philatelic moment at the Paul VI Audience Hall in the Vatican as 37-year-old Spanish artist Raul Berzosa Fernandez presented to Pope Francis his painting used as the design for a stamp commemorating the pope’s 80th birthday.

As reported on Linns.com Nov. 20, the €1 stamp was issued Nov. 17 in a pane of four. The pope’s birthday was Dec. 17.

Berzosa’s paintings cover a wide range of themes; however, he has a distinct fondness for biblical scenes. 

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

His painting for the stamp depicts with great realism the pope giving a blessing. The painting also has a sacred and symbolic dimension, including a detail of the Bernini baldachin over the main alter in St. Peter’s Basilica; Our Lady of Lujan, patroness of Argentina; and a light, symbolizing the Holy Spirit, illuminating the face of the pope and the entire painting. 

The painting is on display at the philatelic museum of the Vatican Museums. 

The artist was introduced to Pope Francis by the Vatican’s philatelic bureau manager, Mauro Olivieri (pictured at right).

Olivieri revealed that Berzosa has also painted a portrait of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who will celebrate his 90th birthday on April 16. Vatican City plans to issue a commemorative stamp for the occasion. 

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

World Stamps

Jun 23, 2015, 7 AM

Italy and Vatican City celebrate 200th birthday of John Bosco

World Stamps

Aug 4, 2016, 1 PM

Poland and Vatican City stamps feature the Black Madonna: Stamps of Eastern Europe

World Stamps

Nov 20, 2016, 12 PM

Vatican City stamp celebrates Pope Francis’ 80th birthday

Headlines